Carol Ritter-Guthmiller
Carol Ritter-Guthmiller, 67 of Pamplin, died Tuesday, June 8, at her residence.
Born in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 13, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Robert Ritter and Erna Kleinschuster Ritter of Queens Village, New York.
She graduated summa cum laude from Monmouth University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Carol was employed by Centra Health of Lynchburg as a social worker in the case management department.
In addition to her mother, Carol is survived by her husband, David Guthmiller; a son, Jason Taylor of Queens Village, New York and a brother, Robert William “Bobby” Ritter (Barbara) of Bethpage, New York.
She was predeceased by a son and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Robinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to a donkey or horse rescue of your choice.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
