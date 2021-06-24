Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of May. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Sylvia Maxine Adamson to Walter N. Shapiro Sr., 10.54 AC, Francisco District. $30,000.

• Calvin H. Bachrach to Fernando Vea Valdez; et al, 5.01 AC, Marshall District. $225,000.

• Amos K. Beiler; et ux to Todd Burks; et ux, 91.80 AC, James River District. $320,000.

• Christine P. Bryant; e to Christine Anderson Bryant; et. Deed Gift.

• Robert E. Bryant; et ux to Desiderata Farm Limited Liability, 47.42 AC, Marshall District. $80,000.

• Jefferson Catlett; et al to Kevin W. McDaniel. 2.00 AC, Slate River District. $17,900.

• Ricky A. Cole; et al to Timothy M. Olson; et al, 13.13 AC, Slate River District. $70,000.

• Keith B. Cook; et ux to Split Creek Farm LLC, 61.47 AC, Francisco District. $277,000.

• Sylvester Cristo; et ux to Anthony Caldwell, 7.76 AC, Maysville District. $23,000.

• John E. Cristo to Ashley Nicole Ice; et al. Deed Gift.

• Thomas Glenn Davidson to Timothy Edgar Hooper; et al, 1.00 AC, Parcel. $10,000.

• Laurel A. Delaney to Joni A. Kamlet, 5.000 AC, James River District. $180,000.

• DNA Logging LLC to Cottons Alley Trucking LLC, 14.327 AC, Marshall District. $21,490.

• Lisa R. Drolshagen to Jane E. Drolshagen. Deed Gift.

• Jeffrey Michael Duty to Christopher Barter; et ux, 57.02 AC, James River District. $138,000.

• Carlos E. Eugenio to Frank Akers Harvey; et al, 20.28 AC, Maysville District. $52,278.

• Barry K. Giffin; et al to Emmett Reiche Sikes; et al, 3.18 AC, Maysville District. $57,500.

• Gladstone Properties LLC to Daniel W. Leighty; et al, 0.5947 AC, James River District. $5,200.

• Gladstone Properties LLC to Daniel M. Leatherberry, 6.41 AC, James River District. $16,900.

• Rachel L. Gorman; et al to Rachel G. Gorman. Deed Gift.

• Gwenda Faye P. Green; et al to William T. Armstrong; et ux, 104 AC, 7.43 AC, Slate River District. $170,000.

• Hi-Tech Real Estate LLC to Sandra M. Flick, 98.86 AC, Maysville District. $349,900.

• High View Farm LLC to Darvin Hostetler; et ux. 6.59 AC, Curdsville District. $48,000.

• Howard R. Hilsinger; et ux to Jesus Ernesto Aguire, 2.00 AC, Marshall District. $60,000.

• Homestead Properties LLC; et a to Christopher Thomas Hill; et u. Deed Gift.

• Rich L. Hourihan; et ux to Jimmie Lee Dean, 1 AC, 1 AC, Marshall District. $246,400.

• Ron D. Hudgins; et al to Dennis J. McIntosh, 5 1/3 AC. $137,500.

• Larry D. Jones; et al to Sarah S. Sisson, 8.61 AC, Slate River District. $30,000.

• Lora J. Lalonde to Destini Nichole Johnson; et v, 11.74 AC, Marshall District. $125,000.

• Alexandra Lavin; et vir to Chad R. Woodson, 14 AC, Curdsville District. $178,000.

• Vance Leighty; et al to Vance Leighty. Deed Gift.

• Lucky Management INC; et al to James Madison Highway LLC, Curdsville District. $1,000,000.

• Michael L. Markley; et ux Gordon L. Batterson; et ux, 4.0 AC, Marshall District. $325,000.

• Calvin N. Mayberry Jr.; et ux to Buckingham Solar Properties LLC, 1.671 AC, Curdsville District. $60,000.

• William McMullen to NCN Properties LLC, 58.439 AC, Maysville District. $116,900.

• Heather J. Miller to Denise Matthews, 4.00 AC, Curdsville District. $20,500.

• Mary Page Moran to Raymond B. Allen, 5/8 AC, Maysville District. $10,000.

• James R. Moss to Baldwin J. Wood, 2.00 AC, Slate River District. $84,900.

• Daniel R. Myers; et ux to Scott Gruehwald, 15 AC, Curdsville District. $245,700.

• Deborah J. Naylor; exec; et al to Brien Naylor, 358.63 AC, Curdsville District. $350,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr. to Allen Atkinson, 4.40 AC, James River District. $14,000.

• Donna M. Pfingst to Arthur Hopcroft; et ux, 4032 AC, Maysville District. $120,000.

• Debora S. Popoliza to Debora S. Popoliza. Deed Gift.

• Melodie Heatwole Rhodes; et a to Norman Charles Schwartz III, 15 AC, James River District. $314,000.

• Norman Robert Shepherd to William J. Shepherd, 2.36 AC, Maysville District. $87,300.

• William J. Shepherd Jr. to William J. Shepherd Jr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Flora E. Spencer to Michael J. Monroe; et al, 2.57 AC, Maysville District. $19,300.

• Leslie W. Stewart III; et al to Anthony D. Jones, 2.00 AC, Francisco District. $14,996.

• Duane Allen Taylor; et al to John D. Miller; et al, 6.57 AC, Francisco District. $163,500.

• Carolyn S. Thomas; et al to Brian K. Thomas Jr. Deed Gift.

• Gary Thompson to Louis Esther Corporation, 3.69 AC, Curdsville District. $150,000.

• Clinton M. Toney; et al to Clinton M. Toney. Deed Gift.

• Richard L. Turner to Trevor Hammond, 1.319 AC, Marshall District. $143,750.

• US Bank Trust National Association to George L. Woodson, 10 AC. $50,000.

• Ronald Van Eps; et al to Michael Joseph O’Connell; et, 6.11 AC, Maysville District. $155,000.

• Vaughn’s Home Improvements LLC to Kevin Shawn Hickman; et ux, 2.00 AC, Francisco District. $180,000.

• Claire Wambold to Rural Land Tracts LLC, 2.000 AC. $7,500.

• Bessie L. Watson; et al to Corey James Watson. Deed Gift.

• Lynn Thomas Woodcock; et ux to Kevin D. Adcock; et ux, 1.06 AC, Maysville District. $10,000.