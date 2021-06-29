Brook Hill Road closure delayed

The closure of Brook Hill Road (Route 621) over a tributary of Appomattox River in Cumberland County is delayed until further notice.

A release from VDOT said Route 621 from Old Buckingham Road (Route 13) in Cumberland County to Stoney Point Road (Route 620) in Amelia County was to be closed from July 12 until August 20.

More immediate repairs will take place; however, that work will not require the full closure of the route.

Updates will be provided as planning continues.