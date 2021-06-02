Book signing about coffee to be held at coffee shop

Melissa Face, a Virginia author and mother, will be holding a book signing Saturday, June 5, at the Cumberland Coffee Company located at 2 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, to kick off the publication of her new book, “I Love You More Than Coffee.”

Face, a Prince George resident, currently teaches world literature at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School. Although she’s previously written for several essay collections including 24 issues of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series, “I Love You More Than Coffee,” a collection of essays detailing her first eight years of motherhood, is Face’s first solo novel.

The shop will celebrate Face’s book signing, scheduled to occur from 9 to 11 a.m., with four specialty drinks for customers to enjoy, each of which is themed after an essay in the book.

Specialty drinks will include the “More Than Coffee,” a mocha almond joy beverage, the “Sleepless Nights,” a double shot espresso with vanilla and cream, “Mommy Van Gogh,” a blackberry mint-ade and “When Skies Are Grey,” made with half steamed milk and half hot tea.