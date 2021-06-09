Boil advisory rescinded; water is safe to drink
The boil advisory for the Town of Farmville water system has been rescinded.
Town officials put out a press release Wednesday morning saying all mandatory testing has been completed and no bacteria is present in the water.
The boil advisory was put into effect Monday, June 7, after a water leak drained the town’s system causing a water outage lasting for a few hours Monday morning before the leak was located on private property.
