Betty Jane Hubbard, of Green Bay, born March 9th, 1943 in Marion South Carolina, passed through the pearly gates of Heaven to be with the Lord Jesus on June 13. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E Hubbard, and daughter, Susan L. Hubbard.

Betty is survived by her loving and devoted son, Larry J Hubbard; son in law, Scott D Thorne; devoted sisters, Thelma Lester, Anne R Holt and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Saturday, June 19, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for visitation, and Chapel Services from 11:30 to 12 p.m. at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Mrs. Hubbard was laid to rest right after Chapel Services in Westview Cemetery, Farmville, with a Celebration of Life Luncheon to follow at Charlie’s Waterfront Café 201 Mill Street Number B, Farmville. All were welcome to attend and celebrate Betty Hubbard’s life.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone.

