Bethlehem Baptist Church recognized

The Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce presented the June Community Pride Award to Bethlehem Baptist Church Wednesday, June 23. “We presented this award, not only because of their landscaping and gardens, but to their playing a large role in refurbishment of the civic signs located in four locations in the county,” Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles said. “From stepping up to pick up litter along the roads to volunteering to paint and prepare for new signs, these folks are leaders in our community and are to be commended.” From left are Donna McCrae Jones, Andy Bowers, Ruth Lyle, Alan McCullough, Miles, Krishna Jo Melendez and Barbara Wheeler.