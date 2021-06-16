On Monday, June 14, Barbara Ann Huddleston Meador, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 77, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on June 10, 1944 in Buckingham County to the late Rees Jeff and Annie Pearl Huddleston.

On November 10, 1962, she married Richard Meador and together they had four children, Sheila M. Mabey (Mark), Richard “Dick” Meador Jr. (Tracie), Kim Spillman (Billy) and Tracy Gilbert (Eric). In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her eight grandchildren: Brandon Tole (Holly), Erin Cottrell (Timmy), Hunter Spillman (Elizabeth), Timothy Meador, Allison Gilbert, Josh Meador, Sydney Gilbert, Kaitlyn Meador and her eight great grandchildren: Bailey, Wade and Riley Spillman, Nathan, Lane, Wyatt and Aubrey Cottrell and Maddox Tole. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by the many children she loved as her own, as their childcare provider, all of whom affectionately referred to her as Maw or Grandma. She is also survived by her brother, Cecil Huddleston (Betty Jean), and sisters-in-law, Vivian Huddleston and Denise Meador, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters: Carrie Morgan, Lorraine Banton and Dorothy Seal and three brothers: Richard Huddleston, Jeff Huddleston Jr. and Harry Huddleston.

She was known for her extensive collection of all things, including salt and pepper shakers, Coca Cola, Campbell’s Soup and John Deere memorabilia, along with many others. She was an avid sports fan and devoted countless hours to the Cumberland High School Boosters Club and the Cumberland County Youth League. Her favorite teams were the ones her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren played on and you could always find her at their games. When they weren’t playing she would always find a game to watch on tv and was a huge Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves, Duke and UVA fan.

The family will receive friends at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Internment in the Oak Grove Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland County Youth League by mailing a check payable to Cumberland County, Attn: Jennifer Crews, PO Box 110, Cumberland, VA 23040, please reference the Barbara H Meador/Youth League fund OR to the Cumberland High School Athletic Department by mailing a check payable to CUCPS Athletic Department, PO Box 170, Cumberland, VA 23040, please reference in memory of Barbara H Meador.