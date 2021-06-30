Arms used in Civil War examined

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a program about the radical shift in technological advancements of weaponry throughout the entire Civil War Saturday, July 3, at 1 p.m.

The program will look at specifically “long arms” such as rifled muskets and repeating rifles. The presentation will be led by The Rev. Jeffery C. Schroeder, S.T.M., a visiting lecturer of Civil War history.

Schroeder’s academic background includes the B.S., M.A.R., M.Div., and S.T.M. degrees, the last-mentioned from Yale University Divinity School. He pursued additional graduate work at the universities of Toronto and Oxford. Much of Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.

This family-friendly event is free to the public. Current COVID restrictions shall be strictly observed, and seating will be arranged to accommodate proper social distancing. For questions, contact the Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia. gov.