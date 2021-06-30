Anderson’s letter was spot on

To the Editor:

Dr. Anderson’s letter was right on.

If students can read at the third-grade level in the third grade they should be able to handle schoolwork through graduation.

In Prince Edward, only 52% of the students in third grade read at grade level. According to statistics, 25% of those students not reading at grade level will drop out of school and never graduate.

Reading should be started at home and produce a fun activity that a child looks forward to.

Thank you, Dr. Anderson, for your sage advice.

Jim Wilck

Farmville

(Wilck represents the Farmville district on the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors)