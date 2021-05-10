Warrick Douglas Yarborough departed this life on April 30. He was born Aug. 15, 1958 to the late Gladys S. and Robert M. Yarborough.

He accepted Christ as Lord and Savior and joined Trinity Baptist Church in Richmond.

He leaves to cherish loving memories his sister, Joyce Brooks (Gary); nieces, Tashell Thornton (LeDon) and Gina Brooks; nephew, Gary Brooks Jr.; great-niece, Juanita Howie; great-nephew, Jaden Thornton and a host of relatives and friends.

He will be laid to rest in the Stanton Family Cemetery in Dillwyn, on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m.