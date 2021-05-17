Violet R Martin, 91 of Farmville, passed away on peacefully in her home on May 16th, surrounded by her family.

Violet “Dair”, was born in Flat Top, West Virginia, to Isaac Reed and Nancy J. McBride Reed on June 13th, 1930. She retired from the Postal Service where she worked for the airmail division at Dulles International and Reagan National Airports.

Violet was involved in many organizations and had a drive to help others. She held many offices in the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW, as well as her local chapter of the American Cancer society. She also was a Volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was active in the United Methodist Women.

Violet is preceded in death by her daughter, Janice A. Pence; her sisters and their spouses, Virginia Maxine Reid (Earl) and Geneva Vivian Wimer (Charles); as well as her beloved husbands, John Rogerville and Elbridge “Phil” Martin.

Violet is survived by her sons, Tracy I. Richmond (Terry Burley) and Edward E. Rogerville (Shelby); step-daughters, Connie McGraw (Ed) and Sue Newell (John) and their children; sisters, Wilda Shatley and Mary “Betty” Shumate; granddaughters, Shannon (Bruce) Redwine, Tania (Mike) Horne, Sharon Richmond (Wayne Miller) and Emily (David) Williams; grandsons, Edward, John and Nicholas Rogerville; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Aaron Redwine, Joseph and Seth Williams and Owen Horne; as well as many extended family and loving friends too numerous to mention.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, from 6 – 8 p.m at Puckett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with the Rev. Susie Thomas of Farmville United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Puckett Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to your local Humane Society or animal shelter, the American Cancer society or any charity that helps animals or people.

The family of Violet Martin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the friends and neighbors that have supported her and reached out during this time. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.