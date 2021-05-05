Two injured in head-on collision

Two men were injured this week in a Buckingham County collision involving a vehicle and a tractor trailer.

According to Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch of the Virginia State Police (VSP), the incident took place at approximately 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, on Route 15 in Buckingham County, just north of Route 688.

During the accident, a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Willie G. Williams III, 32, of Richmond, was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2000 Freightliner tractor trailer head on.

The impact of the crash caused the Freightliner, driven by Quadarian Sanders, 25, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, to run off the right side of the road and hit a sign. Williams also ran off the road.

According to Crouch, Sanders was transported from the scene for treatment of minor injuries. Williams was transported for serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.