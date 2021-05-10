Tomato plants donated
Thirty-one senior residents at The Woodland received patio tomato plants Saturday, May 1. Eight volunteers from the Prince Edward County Republican Committee participated in the community service project to provide plants, pots and soil and deliver the potted plants to each resident who wanted to participate. Here, the tomato plants are loaded up and ready to be delivered by, from left, Renee Maxey, Karen Sleigh, Daniel Bradshaw, Gary Barton, Loretta Reardon, and Jovita Barton.
