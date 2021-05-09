Tigers play deciding game today

Hampden-Sydney College took a 4-3 walk-off win in game two at No. 16 Shenandoah University near midnight on Friday to stay alive in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals.

Junior Max Lipscomb scored the game-winning run, unearned, for the visiting Tigers (18-13) courtesy of a fielding error by the host and nationally-ranked Hornets (27-9), who won 14-0 in game one of the best-of-three series.

Fifth-seeded H-SC will play the decisive third game against fourth-seeded SU on Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m. in Winchester.

In game two, H-SC played as the home team and scored four runs on 13 hits with two errors-scoring two runs in the fourth, and one run each in the eighth and ninth. SU scored three runs on seven hits with four errors-scoring one run in the second and two runs in the eighth.

In the fourth, freshman Lucas Burnette singled with one out and advanced to second on the base hit courtesy of an error in center field. Sophomore captain Ryan Boyce followed one batter later with an RBI single that scored Burnette, and after advancing to second on a wild pitch, Boyce crossed the plate when senior captain Nick Grohowski reached base via a throwing error.

In the eighth, Burnette singled to open the at-bat, advanced to second on a one-out fielding error, moved to third on a single by Grohowski, and later scored with two outs when sophomore Jay Beavers was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded.

In the ninth, Lipscomb reached base on a fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt attempt and advanced to second on a wild pitch-scoring the game-winner from second when Burnette reached on another fielding error.

Senior Ryan Clawson also collected two hits in game two for the Tigers.

Sophomore Justin Woodall started and pitched the first seven solid innings, scattering seven hits and three runs, all earned, with nine strikeouts-tying his career-high-and two walks. Freshman Ryan Portes (1-0) tossed the final two scoreless innings for his first collegiate mound win in relief, yielding no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Game one was originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., but was delayed until after 5 p.m. due to wet weather throughout the day, H-SC scored no runs on four hits with two errors. SU scored 14 runs on 20 hits with no errors-scoring six runs in the first, one run in the fourth, three runs in the fifth, and four runs in the seventh.

Grohowski, Lipscomb, Boyce and freshman Tillman Butler each collected a hit for the Tigers, including a double by Boyce.

Junior Trenton Tiller started and pitched the first 1.1 innings before leaving with an injury, allowing six hits and six runs, two earned, with two strikeouts and no walks. Classmate Reese White was the second of seven pitchers for the visitors, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings, yielding two hits with one strikeout and two walks. Freshman Ethan Snyder was the final pitcher for H-SC and tossed the final scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks.

The winner of Sunday’s game three between H-SC and SU will advance to the ODAC Tournament semifinals on May 15-16 against either top-seeded and nationally-ranked No. 21 Randolph-Macon or eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite in another best-of-three series hosted by the highest seed remaining.