Three Tigers named to all-conference teams

Hampden-Sydney College placed three student-athletes on the 2021 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball teams, including senior captain Ryan Clawson of Moseley as a Second Team All-ODAC selection, along with juniors Trey Karnes of Mechanicsville and Max Lipscomb of Virginia Beach as Third Team All-ODAC honorees.

Ryan Clawson, a third baseman, started all 32 games this season, batting .369 with two triples, eight doubles, 26 runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks and two stolen bases. He had a .467 slugging percentage, a .473 on-base percentage and a .935 fielding percentage with 21 putouts and 51 assists in 77 total chances. Clawson led the Tigers in games started, batting average, at-bats, hits, runs, triples, doubles, on-base percentage, and total bases, while second in slugging percentage. Ryan is tied for seventh in the ODAC in hits, is eighth in on-base percentage, tied for 11th in triples, ranks 13th in batting average, 14th in at-bats, tied for 15th in doubles, tied for 20th in runs, tied for 23rd in walks, and tied for 24th in RBIs.

Trey Karnes, a first baseman, started 22 of 23 games this season, batting .346 (27-78) with three home runs, four doubles, 19 runs, 18 RBIs, two walks and eight stolen bases. He had a .513 slugging percentage, a .430 on-base percentage and a .977 fielding percentage with 118 putouts and eight assists in 129 total chances. Karnes led the Tigers in home runs and slugging percentage, while second in on-base percentage and stolen bases. Trey is tied for 17th in the ODAC in home runs.

Max Lipscomb, an outfielder (left field), started 21 of 22 games this season, batting .359 (33-92) with three doubles, 25 runs, 10 RBIs, 10 walks and three stolen bases. He had a .391 slugging percentage, a .429 on-base percentage and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with 32 putouts and two assists in 34 total chances. Lipscomb was second on the team in runs, while third in on-base percentage.