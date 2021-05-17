The Rev. Dr. Allie Washington Frazier Jr., died at his home on Saturday, May 15, after a long progression of dementia. Born in Greene County, on Jan. 23, 1931, he was the son of Allie Washington Frazier and Virginia Atkins Frazier. The family moved to Salem, where Dr. Frazier graduated from Andrew Lewis High School (Class of 1949). He went on to Shenandoah Conservatory for one year, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, serving four years and receiving an honorable discharge. Using the GI Bill, Dr. Frazier attended the University of Richmond (Class of 1956). After working for DuPont in Waynesboro, he returned to Richmond to prepare for enrolling at Virginia Theological Seminary, where he received a Master of Divinity degree (Class of 1961).

Ordained in the Diocese of Virginia as a deacon in the Episcopal Church in 1961 and a priest in 1962, he served outside of the state of Virginia only once, working with The Rev. Dr. Bland Tucker, the esteemed Biblical scholar and hymn writer, as associate rector at Christ Church, Savannah, Georgia. In Virginia, Dr. Frazier served as rector of parishes in all three Virginia Episcopal dioceses (Diocese of Virginia: Wicomico Church, Wicomico and Grace Church, Cismont; Diocese of Western Virginia: Emmanuel Church, Staunton; and Diocese of Southern Virginia: the PAC Cure (three independent parishes yoked together —Emmanuel Church, Powhatan; Christ Church, Amelia; and St. James Church, Cartersville) as well as Johns Memorial Church, Farmville, from which he retired in 1996 after serving for 11 years.

In 1970, he was elected to the College of Preachers. As a fellow of the college, which was on the grounds of the Cathedral Church of St. Peter and St. Paul (The National Cathedral), Washington, D.C., Dr. Frazier honed his fine gift for preaching.

Dr. Frazier enjoyed teaching ethics at the high school level, at Stuart Hall and St. Anne’s, and he was always pleased to hear from former students. He also enjoyed being a student and in 1988 embarked on the Doctor of Ministry program at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, receiving his doctorate in 1992. In the early years of his retirement, Dr. Frazier blended his scholarly inclination—by co-founding TAS (Thesis, Antithesis, Synthesis), a men’s discussion group in Charlottesville—with his clerical calling—by doing Sunday supply services for many churches in Central Virginia. Dr. Frazier participated as a member of many diocesan committees and community boards; however, he preferred to be active behind the scenes, making things happen without attention being called to those in need or himself.

Dr. Frazier is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gills Frazier, Charlottesville, to whom he was devoted. His three daughters also survive him: Linda Snelling of Palm Springs, California (Michael), Anne Guard of Richmond and Mary Catherine Ciszewski of Winchester (Craig). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Catherine Keith Jimenez, Christopher Keith, Megan Wilson Massey, Finn Ciszewski, and Henry Ciszewski) and eight great-grandchildren. Other surviving family members include sister-and brother-in-law Jo and Hugh Spencer (Louisville, Kentucky), brother-in-law Billy Saville (Lynchburg) and a special niece, Tara Singer (Waynesboro). In addition, he is survived by goddaughter, Carolyn Wendeln, and godson, Britt Allen Singer, whose brother, Chadwick Frazier Singer, is named for Dr. Frazier. Christine Wegman and Charlie Flickner and Sherry and Bobby Martin have been steadfast friends. The family would like to express deep appreciation to Tina Poindexter Harris, who has been a part of the Frazier family for years and years. Dr. John Gazewood has been a blessing for the past fifteen years. For some time, Paula Grooms and the team from Hospice of the Piedmont have provided gentle care, compassion and help to Dr. Frazier at his home.

Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Ivy, on Wednesday, May 19, at 3 p.m. A reception in the church’s courtyard will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please remember these entities that were especially important to Dr. Frazier:

Virginia Theological Seminary, 3737 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304

The Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia, Suite 101, 11827 Canon Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606

Hospice of the Piedmont, Suite 300, 675 Peter Jefferson Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911

