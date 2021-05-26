SNHU announces president’s and dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently named Robert Yoder of Gladstone and Faith Campbell of Scottsville to its winter president’s list and Denisha Kyle of Dillwyn and James Farley of Rice to its dean’s list.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits. Undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.