Shenandoah ends Tigers baseball season

Sophomore captain Ryan Boyce had three hits and two RBIs, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped an 18-5 decision on the road at No. 16 Shenandoah University Sunday afternoon in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals.

It was the decisive game three in the best-of-three series as the visiting Tigers are eliminated and complete their season with a final record of 18-14. The host and nationally-ranked Hornets improved to 28-9 overall and advance to the ODAC Tournament semifinals.

H-SC scored five runs on nine hits with two errors-scoring one run in the second, two runs in the sixth, and one run each in the seventh and eighth. SU scored 18 runs on 18 hits with one error-scoring two runs each in the first, second and third, three run each in the fourth and fifth, and six runs in the seventh.

In the second, freshman Tillman Butler walked to open the inning and advanced to second base when senior captain Matt Muehleck drew a two-out walk. Junior Max Lipscomb promptly singled to right center field to score Butler.

In the sixth, senior captain Ryan Clawson reached base via a fielding error to begin the inning and crossed the plate when Boyce followed with an RBI double to right center field. Boyce advanced to third base courtesy of a wild pitch, and then scored on another wild pitch.

In the seventh, freshman Lucas Burnette doubled to right center field with one out and scored with two outs when Boyce provided a run-scoring single down the right field line. Boyce was out at the plate one batter late when senior captain Nick Grohowski doubled to left center field.

In the eighth, Butler hit his first collegiate home run, a solo blast to left field, to open the inning.

Freshman Aidan Williams started and pitched the first 2.2 innings for the mound setback, scattering seven hits and six runs, five earned, with one strikeout and no walks. Sophomore Owen Tappy tossed 1.1 innings, allowing four hits and three runs, all earned, with one strikeout and no walks. Classmate Tymothy Hart pitched one inning, yielding two hits and three runs, two earned, with no strikeouts and no walks. Freshman Ethan Snyder tossed a scoreless and hitless inning with one strikeout and no walks. Ryan Portes pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and six runs, all earned, with no strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Davis Ferguson tossed one-third of an inning, yielding no hits with no strikeouts and no walks. Junior Nic Graziano pitched a scoreless inning, allowing no hits with no strikeouts and no walks, as well.

The 18 overall wins this spring are the most for the program since 2017 (21-19). The Tigers have only three seniors on this year’s squad, including team captains Ryan Clawson, Nick Grohowski and Matt Muehleck.