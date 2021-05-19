Robert Dean “Bob” Proffitt Sr., 84 of Powhatan, went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 15. He was born July 7,1936 in Butler, Tennessee, son of the late James G. and Faye D. Proffitt.

He survived by his wife of 65 years, Pansy Jamerson Proffitt; six children, Debbie (Bubba) Burgess, Robert (Nita) Proffitt Jr., Tricia (Junior) Shephard, Kay Baughan, Faye (Don) Price and Sandy (Bill) Anderson; 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bob is preceded in death by his brothers, J.C. Proffitt and Ken Gregg and his son-in-law Richard Baughan.

Bob Proffitt was a strong man of faith, a true family man, a lifelong farmer and a mentor to all his family, neighbors and friends. He was a member of Hobson’s Chapel Church, where he served as a trustee and Sunday School Teacher for over 30 years. He was a charter member of the Macon District Fire Department, served on the Powhatan FSA Committee and was Master of the Cumberland Lodge at one time. He loved his family, church and community and was well-known for his willingness to volunteer and to be of service to others.

Graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Memorial Garden Cemetery in Prince Edward County. The family received friends Tuesday, May 18, from 6 – 8 p.m., in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home in Powhatan; face masks and social distancing were preferred.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Hobson’s Chapel Building Fund, and addressed to Hobson’s Chapel Building Fund, C/O Debbie Burgess, 246 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, VA 23040.