Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of April. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Gerald K. Palmer to Tyler Scott, 5.01 AC, Buffalo District. $177,000.

• Katherine B. Guterman to Charles Brandon Ernst, 200.09 AC, Leigh District. $498,000.

• David H. Gates; Trustee to Hunter Fox Huber; Trustee, 280 AC, Prospect District. $1,645,000.

• Shawn Gary Morris to Steven Goodwin, 9.62 AC, Leigh District. $30,000.

• Shani Dev LLC to Inception Real Estate LLC, Lots, Lockett District. $300,000.

• Jeffrey J. Bender to William L. Johnson, 3.46 AC, Farmville District. $380,000.

• Millbrook Constructiom, LLC to Aneka Dyell Collins, 1.51 AC, Prospect District. $216,000.

• Patricia H. Wingo to Jeremy N. Shank, Lots, Town of Farmville. $832,300.

• Emmett Troy Clark III to Deborah Jean Dowell. Deed Gift.

• Hearthside Homes, LLC to Tonya Poff Clark, 1.91 AC, Hamden District. $16,900.

• Brian G. Wilson to Brandon J. Yoder, 1.0 AC, Prospect District. $71,500.

• James L. Phelps III to Christine M. Peters, 3.12 AC, Hampden District. $95,000.

• James L. Whitlock to Tamara I. Roberts, 1.73 AC, Leigh District. $14,900.

• Cornerstone Construction Co. to Thomas P D Barker, 1 AC, Farmville District. $274,000.

• William Martin St. John to Jonathan D. Fulcher, 5.09 AC, Hampden District. $75,000.

• Robert M. Jones to Sailor S Creek Outfitter, LLC, 109.62 AC, Lockett District. $218,000.

• Kyle E. Kayhart to Amanda Jean Blaisdell. Deed Gift.

• Virginia Lee to Virginia Lee. Deed Gift.

• Hellen C. Schmidt to Clyde W. Schmidt Jr. Deed Gift.

• Loren Shanle Jr. to Christopher M. Stiltner, .460 AC, Town of Farmville. $185,000.

• Karen B. Falls to Karen B. Falls. Deed Gift.

• Karen B. Falls to Charles Kevin Bailey. Deed Gift.

• Kendrick M. Layman to Carl O. Patton, 3.47 AC, Farmville District. $18,500.

• Jonathan Carr to Olen Jessie, Lots, Buffalo District. $309,000.

• W Russell Arnold to Rhonda Arnold Rutledge. Deed Gift.

• David K. Simpson to Ricky G. Hux, 28.15 AC, Prospect District. $330,000.

• William B. Brown Jr. to David Keith Snow, 50.11 AC, Hampden District. $91,000.

• William B. Brown Jr. to Debra Joan Norris. Deed Gift.

• Ann Drummond to Travis D. Hicks, Lots, Lockett District. $115,000.

• Ryan Russell Stouffer to Ryan Russell Stouffer. Deed Gift.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Sterling Investments, LLC, 1.01 AC, Buffalo District. $16,000.

• Jennifer M. Kelsey to Brandy Poulston, Lots, Farmville District. $140,300.

• Thomas Charles Stanley to RLP Investments LC, 104 AC, Lockett District. $180,000.

• The Trustees of HSC College to Caleb Jeremiah Kimbrough, 1.003 AC, Hampden District. $25,425.

• Latoya M. Hatcher to Latoya M. Hatcher. Deed Gift.

• David Allen Finch to David Allen Finch. Deed Gift.

• Virginia C. Moore to Matthew West Womack. Deed Gift.

• George R. Bristol to 413 Putney Street LLC, A Virginia, Lots, Town of Farmville. $140,000.

• Gloria E. Mathison to Raymond H. Rostan. Deed Gift.

• Scott K. Davis to Prospect 81 LLC. Deed Gift.

• In Town Rentals, LLC to Lisa M. Francis, 0.458 AC, Town of Farmville. $260,000.

• Lofton Leasing, LLC to Anthony Martez Sprague, 9.815 AC, Hampden District. $237,500.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Stanley O. Jones, Lots, Town of Farmville. $30,000.

• Fred R. Jones to Plummer N. Jones. Deed Gift.

• Roy C. Mitchell to Donald E. Johnson. Deed Gift.

• Hany F. Moustafa to Eric Pitman Davis, Lot, Town of Farmville. $318,000.

• J Marvin Fisher to Jacob L. Fisher, Lot, 5.740 AC, Prospect District. $30,000.

• David Stoltzfus to Robert A. MacDonald, 0.983 AC, Town of Farmville. $270,000.

• Augustin Dee Hobgood III to Augustin Dee Hobgood III. Deed Gift.

• Lawrence E. Taylor, Also to Lawrence Eugene Taylor Jr. Deed Gift.

• Bradley L. Watson to Bradley L. Watson. Deed Gift.

• Odessa Stokes Haskins to Charlotte M. Haskins. Deed Gift.

• Millbrook Construction, LLC to Billy Burris Day, 2.07 AC, Prospect District. $227,000.

• Rita M. Tanzer to William Thomas Lester Jr., 0.55 AC, Hampden District. $3,000.

• Harry C. Spicer III to Janet M. White, Lot, Town of Farmville. $170,000.

• Loren E. Boyd to James D. Satterwhite Sr., 2 AC, Leigh District. $21,000.

• Joshua E. Amos to Patrick Ryan, 4.38 AC, Prospect District. $ 19,500.

• Richard W. Corbitt to Richard Andrew Corbitt, Lot, Town of Farmville. $86,500.

• Alvin C. Burks to Green Lion Properties, LLC, Lot, Prospect District. $22,500.

• Michael Shawn Thomas Herndon to Coray M. Crouse, Town of Farmville. $192,000.

• Jessica Martinez to Matthew Lee Wagner, Lot, Leigh District. $130,000.

• William T. Dean II to Austin David Scheer, Lot, Town of Farmville. $180,000.

• Lowell D. Fleshman Jr. to La Tanya Robinson Savage, 3.15 AC, Prospect District. $165,000.

• Fannie S. Borum to Malcolm L. Bailey, 43.960 AC, Leigh District. $460,000.

• William Douglas Borum to Malcolm L. Bailey, 5.00 AC, Leigh District. $20,000.