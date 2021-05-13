Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Betsy Foster Breen to Lisa Kay Gantt, 0.321 AC, Town of Farmville. $218,000.

• Paul P. Hicks Jr. to Robert L. Prout, Lots, Farmville District. $410,000.

• Michael Toby Towler to Allen G. Harbaugh, Lot, Town of Farmville. $265,000.

• Jerry Thomas Bowler to Jerry Thomas Bowler. Deed Gift.

• Robert M. Jones to Pembleton Homes, LC, Lot, Leigh District. $140,000.

• Fleming O. Lee to Hilton H. Lee Sr., Lot, Lockett District. $5,000.

• Susan H. Paul to Michael Toby Towler, 0.193 AC, Town of Farmville. $389,000.

• OHI Asset (VA) Farmville, LLC to Farmville Real Estate Group, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $7,300,000.

• Gregory L. Bellinger; Tr ua to Christopher T. Carroll Sr., 3 AC, Prospect District. $155,000.

• Ridgeway Family Investments, LLC to Blue Sky Development & Acquisi. $300,000.

• Christopher W. Call to Geoffrey Scott Lea. $413,900.

• Estelle M. Shaw to Christopher Wayne Call, 2.309 AC, Prospect District. $243,500.

• Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Thomas Roy Kingry, 36.672 AC, Leigh District. $59,900.

• The College to Arbez Properties, Lot, Farmville District. $55,000.

• Mary J. Dowdy to Patricia A. Delaney. Deed Gift.

• Iota Tay Lamda Chapter No 519 to Craig Nelson White. $5,000.

• State Wide Realty Company to Barbara Ann Berryman, Lot, Hampden District. $12,000.

• Clifton McNelly to Roger D. Mullins, 2.14 AC, Leigh District. $20,000.

• Pamela H. Labriola to Longwood Woodland Pond Housing. $161,000.

• Jacob Thomas Minniear to Joyce P. Eggleston, Lot, Farmville District. $130,000.

• Adam Michael Blincoe to James H. Tackett, Lot, Farmville District. $276,000.

• David Hart to Yonathan David Reyes Peachey, 0.680 AC, Town of Farmville. $189,000.

• John L. Arsenault to John J. Yoder, 54.09 AC, Buffalo District. $135,000.

• State Wide Realty Company to Aldi Properties, LLC, Lots, Prospect District. $76,000.

• Ivi C. Diaz to Fermin Milian Garcia. Deed Gift.

• Earnest Trueheart Jr. to Earnesto T. Olds. Deed Gift.

• Wesley M. Dodson to Howard Frank Fischer, 1 AC, Farmville District. $285,000.

• Sarah C. Doheny to Leanna R. Emert, 15 AC, Prospect District. $259,900.

• NBS Real Estate, LLC to Shawn Dwayne Yates, 2.00 AC, Hampden District. $110,900.

• Erik R. Wilson to Paul R. Reynolds III. $430,000.

• Yvonne Jenkins Webb to Silvestre Juarez Contreras, Lots, Lockett District. $44,500.

• Patricia Gray Scott to David C. Coale, 3.50 AC, Prospect District. $90,000.

• Roland Edwin Baskette III to South Downs, LLC, 89.66 AC, Lockett District. $372,000.

• Jannie D. Watson to Angela Elizabeth Goad, 1.15 AC, Hampden District. $205,000.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Andrew W. Payne, .467 AC, Town of Farmville District. $27,500.

• Campbell Creek Estates, LLC to Barry L. Howe, 4.03 AC, Hampden District. $11,500.

• Lewis E. Wilkerson Jr. to William Keplinger, 113.2 AC, Hampden District. $525,000.

• Kenneth W. Dove to Kenneth W. Dove. Deed Gift.

• Davis Real Properties, LLC to Davis Real Property Holdings. Deed Gift.

• Davis Real Properties, LLC to Cyrus Properties, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Cor to David Hart, 4.98 AC, Lockett District. $151,000.

• Anna L. Barksdale to Joshua D. Spradley, 30.160 AC, Farmville District. $59,996.

• Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Carl U. Eggleston, 3.25 AC, Farmville District. $289,900.

• Timbervest Partners III Virginia to Dwight David Williams, 85.72 AC, Prospect District. $154,454.

• Ronald E. Dowdy to In Town Rentals, LLC , 0.271 AC, Town of Farmville. $ 32,500.

• Brenda S. Baldwin to Southern Virginia Homes, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $135,000.

• Karen E. Fulcher to John P. Stoltzfus, .616 AC, Prospect District. $40,000.

• Patrick Edward Coughlin to Benjamin W. Sojka, 6.63 AC, Buffalo District. $27,500.

• George R. Bristol to Arbez Properties LLC, Town of Farmville. $262,500.

• Susan Deck to Jeffrey Ray Fanney. Deed Gift.

• Keepsake Storage, LLC to Cig SDF LLC, Lots, Lockett District. $1,800,000.

• Commonwealth Self Storage, LLC to CIG SDF LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $3,370,000.

• Layne Street Land Holdings, LLC to Ben Henry Construction, Inc, Lots, Town of Farmville. $120,000.

• Mitglq Investors, LP to Priscilla U. Booker, Lots, Town of Farmville. $119,500.

• Thomas C. Williams, Trustee to Mitchell White, 3.50 AC, Leigh District. $18,500.

• Jason W. Poore to Tanya N. Comly. Deed Gift.

• John A. Watson to 118 Fairgrounds Road LLC, A Vi, 0.35 AC, Farmville District. $74,000.

• Matthew S. Dickerson to Larry W. Grant Sr. to Lots, Leigh District. $145,000.

• Stanley H. Ragland to Jonathan Wayne Sadler Sr., Lots, Leigh District. $135,000.

• J H Fitzgerald Jr. to Brian T. Atkins, 131 AC, Hampden District. $208,500.

• Thomas O. Wright to Timothy Douglas Mallery. Deed Gift.

• Joseph Lisha to Adam B. Luna, Lots, Town of Farmville. $310,000.