Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of February. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Ford, .321 AC, Town of Farmville. $145,000.

• Deborah A. Papanicholas to Ariana Josephine Papanicholas. Deed Gift.

• Kathy Lynn Riley to Sean Fitzgibbons, 3 AC, Farmville District. $340,000.

• Anthony P. Perini to Anthony P. Perini, Lots, Farmvile District. $40,000.

• Sandra L. Williams to James R. Perkinson, 3.23 AC, Leigh District. $60,000.

• Emily Deonesia Wells to CCW Texas Outfit, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Christopher K. Bennett Jr. to Stephen J. Smith, 3.38 AC, Prospect District. $51,076.

• Christopher C. Mosley to Damien A. Walters Sr., .480 AC, Prospect District. $700.

• Lawrence H. Booker to Robert Alexander Taylor, 1.00 AC, Prospect District. $1,600.

• Lewis M. Watson to Lewus A. Watson. Deed Gift.

• 501 Griffin LLC to Gavin R. Warren, Lot, Town of Farmville. $195,000.

• Cherish Taylor Van Schaik to Benjamin Stoltzfus, 3.137 AC, Prospect District. $235,000.

• Michael Papandrea to Michael Yoder, Lots, Town of Farmville. $33,000.

• Giulia Marina Levenduski to Heather Rae Painter, 2.95 AC, Leigh District. $150,000.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to Ever Green Team. Deed Gift

• Thomas H. Martin to Kenneth Wallace II, Lots, Buffalo District. $75,000.

• Dwight L. Johnson to Holden L. Childress, Lot, Leigh District. $349,900.

• Prince Edward County Industrial to Gknytwo, LLC, Lot, Farmville District. $399,000.

• Central Virginia Cremation Service to Lorenzo Brown, 3.32 AC, Farmville District. $289,000.

• Frederick C. Fauhl to Gene O. Lee. $166,000.

• William Edward Deregibus to Adam M. Blincoe. $370,000.

• Mamie Lee Gordon to Elizabeth Parada, 9.14 AC, Prospect District. $26,000.

• Shelia A. Ryan to Patrick Ryan, 4.27 AC, Prospect District. $140,000.

• James W. Farruggio to Bennie D. Waller Jr., Town of Farmville. $149,000.

• Lewis E. Wilkerson Jr. to Christopher J. Donnelly, 2 AC, Hampden District. $48,000.

• William B. Osborne to Timothy F. Page, Lot, Prospect District. $275,000.

• Anthony B. Boyce to John Randal Eatmon, 4.12 AC, Prospect District. $297,500.

• ABCD Graphics and Design, Inc to Harold W. Collins Jr., .051 AC, Town of Farmville. $115,000.

• John R. Nixon Jr. to John R. Nixon Jr. Deed Gift.

• Po Kyong Chong to Benjamin Paul Occhuito. Deed Gift.

• Lamb Properties, LLC to Red Hawk Investment Group LLC. Deed Gift.

• Lamb Properties, LLC to Red Hawk Investment Group LLC. Deed Gift.

• Parker Lamb to Red Hawk Investment Group LLC. Deed Gift.

• Charles A. Carwile to Marshall D. Goin Jr., Lots, Buffalo District. $165,000.

• State Wide Realty Company to Darryl K. Lewis and Wend Lewis, 4.41 AC, Hampden District. $15,900.

• Ashley Heather Atkins; NKA to Henry Green Austin II. Deed Gift.

• Rock River, INC to Gidget Spencer, 1.5 AC, Buffalo District. $239,900.

• Megan Broughman; Exceutor to Brock Properties, LLC. $85,000.

• Glenn B. Gildon to S&N Rentals, LLC, 5.81 AC, Farmville District. $40,000.

• Woodland Resources, LLC to Joseph A. Derrico, 65.18 AC, Hampden District. $195,000.

• Constance Smith Frasier to Vhodrena Nunnally. Deed Gift.

• The President and Trustees to Sylvia M. Petersheim, 1.01 AC, Farmville District. $69,000.

• Elizabeth C. Carter Trust Dated to 119 North Main Street LLC, .07 AC, Town of Farmville. $140,000.

• James Richard Wade to Brenda D. Walker, 1 AC, Prospect District. $3,000.

• Daniel Kingsley to Jarrett W. Knight, .75 AC, Farmville District. $201,000.

• William Robert Showalter to Brian D. Paliotti, 2.203 AC, Hampden District. $227,500.

• Sheletha Johnson to Leola B. Johnson. Deed Gift.

• Victor Jenkins to Robert and Anna Jenkins Family, 3.01 AC, Leigh District. $20,400.

• Yat F. Cheng to Macarthur Steele, Lot, Town of Farmville. $219,900.

• Thomas R. Majka To William R. Showalter, .77 AC, Farmville District. $379,000.