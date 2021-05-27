Party bikes could roll in July

After approval by Farmville’s Town Council Wednesday, May 19, party bikes could be rolling through the streets of Farmville in July.

The Town Council approved a revision to an ordinance originally designed to regulate taxi cabs to accommodate the party bike proposal.

Wayfast owner Jacob Jamerson, who originally brought up the idea, said he expects to have the pedals turning on the new venture by mid to late July. Similar businesses are currently operating in Roanoke and Nashville.

Mayor David Whitus said local historian Jimmy Hurt spoke to him recently about the concept and is excited about the possibility of also using the group pedaling bikes for tours highlighting Farmville’s history.

“I think it is a really positive thing,” Whitus said.

Whitus did say he wished the town had referred to the vehicles as tour bikes, believing that was a more apt description.