Mobile vaccination clinics come to Meherrin

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, will begin mobile vaccination clinics next week.

These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

Two mobile clinics will be held in Prince Edward County Saturday, May 22. The mobile clinic will be at Meherrin Fire and Rescue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Virso Community Center in Meherrin from 2 to 5 p.m.

“We are very excited to be able to announce the locations of the first week of mobile clinics in our health district,” Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District, said. “No appointments are needed. It’s so easy to stop by one of our clinics while you are already out and about.”

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the Piedmont Health District and across the state.

These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes it convenient to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Adekoya said. “It’s safe and effective. One dose and you’re done.”

To find a vaccination site visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.