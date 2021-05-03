Lopez, Wilm receive postseason honors

After leading Longwood field hockey to a third-place finish in the Mid-American Conference while ending their season on a four-game win streak, Luna Lopez was named to the All-MAC first team, while Charlotte Wilm earned All-MAC second team honors, the conference announced on Monday.

The first team placement is the third-consecutive for Lopez to begin her Lancer career, and matches former Lancer Edel Nyland for the program-record. Wilm was named to the All-MAC second team for the second-consecutive season, becoming the sixth Lancer to land on an All-MAC team twice in their career at Longwood.

A do-it-all midfielder from Mendoza, Argentina, Luna Lopez was once again a dominant force for the Lancers in 2021. A game controlling player, Lopez racked up a goal and four assists in 10 games for the Lancers all while helping maintain the third-best scoring margin in the conference at 0.84 and the second best opponent scoring average of just 1.08 while accumulating five shutouts. In conference play, Lopez tallied the game-winning goal against Central Michigan, and added two assists in two games against first place Miami. In her three seasons at Longwood, Lopez has accumulated seven goals and nine assists across 45 games while racking up more than 2,668 minutes in both the midfield and backline for Longwood.

A senior from Dusseldorf, Germany, Wilm was a crucial part of Longwood’s success in 2021. Playing at least 43 minutes in every conference game despite covering more ground than any other Lancer, Wilm finished with two assists coming against Ball State and Appalachian State. Key in ball possession and transition, Wilm was a key part of Longwood’s success on both sides of the ball. The latest honor caps a standout career in Farmville for Wilm, who has racked up five goals and 10 assists in 58 career games.

The pair highlighted a Lancer team that ended 8-5 overall, and 6-5 in MAC conference play as the Lancers have now finished .500 or better in six-straight conference seasons. With a shorter offseason than usual after an unconventional spring season, Longwood will be back in action in the fall of 2021 as they look to carry the momentum of their third-place finish.