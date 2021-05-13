LETTER — Felons can have voting rights restored
To the Editor:
Greetings my communities.
I want to grab your ear about restoring your voting rights.
Governor Ralph Northam has restored voting rights for 69,000 former felons. Many of you may not be aware of this action or don’t know the next step you need to take in this process. Please call the Richmond Voter’s Rights Office at (804) 692-0104 to receive the information and to be restored.
Pastor Virginia L. Agee
Highway of Faith Holy Church
New Canton
You Might Like
EDITORIAL — We need a strong, effective Crossroads organization
The board of directors for Crossroads Community Services Board did the right thing in voting to make a change for... read more