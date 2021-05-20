LCVA to feature three exhibits this summer

This summer the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts invites visitors to three exhibitions that explore the boundaries of perception that lie between natural landscapes and the imagination. A modified reception is planned for Friday, June 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit lcva.longwood.edu for more information about how to sign up for the reception.

Jill Krutick: Nature Reimagined is an exploration of time, scale and self-discovery.

“Informed by my experiences, challenges, and triumphs I transform the real into an imaginary world — sometimes whimsical, other times dramatic,” Jill Krutick said.

As the title of this show suggests, much of Krutick’s work has its source in the natural world — earth, sea, sky, flora and fauna — which the artist abstracts and adapts into personal and inventive compositions filled with texture and emotive gestures. This exhibition is on view May 28 through August 8.

Main Street Museum: Virginia Landscapes and Sites, which highlights work from the LCVA’s permanent collection, further considers the commonwealth’s narratives and natural beauty. In combining familiar landmarks in Richmond with the serene Blue Ridge Mountains and the coast, the works invite visitors to delve into familiar landscapes in a new and personal way. The LCVA’s location in central Virginia allows for residents and visitors to easily explore the surrounding lush, diverse landscape. Maps and coordinates of each setting are provided within the exhibition so visitors can see each site for themselves alongside the artist’s representation.

LCVA Executive Director, Rachel Ivers, said that “since these sites are within driving distance, we hope that visitors may find new occasion to visit and create their own interpretations through the medium of their choice.” This exhibition is on view May 21 through August 15.

The fabled animals that inhabit the wild landscapes of days long ago form the core of the third exhibition. Folk Beasts explores the realms of magical and diverse creatures celebrated in folklore throughout time. This exhibition is on view May 21 through August 8.