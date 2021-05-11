Knights stay undefeated with win over Eagles

The Buckingham Knights baseball team has won its first four games to start the season including a 9-4 win over Prince Edward Tuesday, May 4.

The Knights opened the season with a 5-2 win over Amelia County Monday, April 26, followed by an 8-4 win Tuesday, April 27, over Goochland and a 12-7 win Thursday, April 29, over Central High.

Against Prince Edward, Justin Gunter brought the big bat driving in four runs on three hits including two home runs. Gunter is batting .400 on the season with six RBIs and three home runs. Rocco Raynor had a perfect day at the plate going 3-3 with four runs scored. Matthew Davis had a two-hit game with a run and an RBI in the leadoff spot.

Michael Dailey and Maurice Hurt each had multiple hits for Prince Edward.

The Knights will try to remain undefeated in two games this week. Buckingham faced Cumberland Tuesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. The Knights will play at Randolph-Henry Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.