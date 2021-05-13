Knights pitch second straight shutout

The Buckingham High baseball team continued to roll through its schedule with a 10-0 one-hit game against Randolph-Henry High School.

Wednesday’s game at Randolph-Henry came a day after the Knights no-hit Cumberland Tuesday. Buckingham is now 6-0 on the season and has a 13-inning scoreless streak.

Braedyn Schaeffer held down the Statesmen from the mound. He pitched seven scoreless innings giving up only one hit, striking out one and walking one.

Justin Gunter was 3 of 3 from the plate scoring four runs with an RBI. Two of Gunter’s hits were a triple and a home run. Cameron Newton was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBI. One of his hits was a double. Amari Toney was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Matthew Davis was 2 of 5 with two RBI and a run scored.

The Knights jumped out in front quickly for the second straight game with four runs in the first. Buckingham added four more tallies in the third, a run in the fourth and a run in the seventh.

The Knights next game is a home contest Tuesday, May 18 against Amelia County.