Khan moves into second all-time in 1600

The Prince Edward High School girls track team finished first in a tri meet with Amelia High School and Bluestone Wednesday, May 19 at Prince Edward County High School. The boys team finished second to Amelia.

The girls team was made up of five athletes. Haniyyah Johnson led the way for the team with first-place finishes in the long jump, triple jump, shot, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Aaliyah Bell won the discus and placed second in the shot. Laila Jones won 800-meter race and placed second in the mile run. Saye Woodard won the high jump and was second in the discus and 400-meter race. She also placed in the 200-meter race and the shot. Dejanara Pearl placed in the long jump, triple jump, shot, 100, and 200.

On the boys side, only five of the team’s six members were able to compete due to an injury.

Hyatt Khan moved into second-place all time for the Eagles in the 1600 with a time of 4:30. Joey Phelps won the long jump, triple jump and the 200. Omarion Allen won the shot and the discus. Nathan Hamilton won the 800.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1. Mickey Robinson Amelia 12.1

2. Jakye Woodley Amelia 12.2

3. Anthony Harris Amelia 12.4

4. Todd Spurlock Amelia 12.7

5. Grant Amis Amelia 12.9

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1. Haniyyah Johnson Prince Edward 13

2. Jalan Dailey Bluestone 13.9

3. Leah Marshall Amelia 14.2

4. Dejanira Pearl Prince Edward 14.9

Boys Discus Throw

1. Omarion Allen Prince Edward 107-11

2. Derke Jeter Amelia 94-09

3. Alex Herman Amelia 65-11

4. Lasainan Carter Amelia 51-09

Girls Discus Throw

1. Aliyah Bell Prince Edward 77-08

2. Saye Woodard Prince Edward 65-02

3. Alana Medley Amelia 39-06

Boys 800 Meter Run

1. Nathan Hamilton Prince Edward 2:34

2. Caleb Kline Amelia 2:46.5

Girls 800 Meter Run

1. Laila Jones Prince Edward 2:57

2. Mallory Gordon Bluestone 3:05

3. Peyton Coleman Amelia 3:07

Boys High Jump

1. Victor Small Bluestone 5-06

2. Joseph Phelps Prince Edward 4-11

Girls High Jump

1. Saye Woodard Prince Edward 4-00

Boys Shot Put

1. Omarion Allen Prince Edward 41-11.5

2. Derke Jeter Amelia 33-00.5

3. Alex Herman Amelia 30-11

4. Lasainan Carter Amelia 27-07

Girls Shot Put

1. Haniyyah Jonson Prince Edward 33-08

2. Aliyah Bell Prince Edward 30-04

3. Demetria Jackson Bluestone 27-04

4. Dejanira Pearl Prince Edward 18-07

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1. Hyatt Khan Prince Edward 4:30

2. Caleb Kline Amelia 6:05

3. Isaiah Leonard Prince Edward 7:33

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1. Mallory Gordon Bluestone 6:39

2. Laila Jones Prince Edward 6:40

Boys Triple Jump

1. Joseph Phelps Prince Edward 35-07

2. Grant Amiss Amelia 34-08.75

Girls Triple Jump

1. Haniyyah Johnson Prince Edward 32-07

2. Dejanira Pearl Prince Edward 28-04.75

3. Saye Woodard Prince Edward 23-04.5

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1. Victor Small Bluestone 58.5

2. Nathan Hamilton Prince Edward 1:01.3

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1. Chloe Potter Amelia 1:07.5

2. Saye Woodard Prince Edward 1:11.6

3. Alana Medley Amelia 1:13.9

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1. Joseph Phelps Prince Edward 25.7

2. Anthony Harris Amelia 26.4

3. Grant Amiss Amelia 27.2

4. Juston Squire Amelia 30.1

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1. Haniyyah Johnson Prince Edward 26.8

2. Jalan Dailey Bluestone 29

3. Chloe Potter Amelia 29.3

4. Leah Marshall Amelia 30.1

5. Saye Woodard Prince Edward 31.6

6. Dejanira Pearl Prince Edward 32

Boys Long Jump

1. Joseph Phelps Prince Edward 18-01

2. Grant Amiss Amelia 17-04

3. Todd Spurlock Amelia 16-08.5

Girls Long Jump

1. Haniyyah Johnson Prince Edward 17-01.75

2. Saye Woodard Prince Edward 13-02.5

3. Leah Marshall Amelia 11-11.5

4. Dejanira Pearl Prince Edward 8-02

Boys Team Scores

1. Amelia 48

2. Prince Edward 43

3. Bluestone 10

Girls Team Scores

1. Prince Edward 63

2. Amelia 18

3. Bluestone 16