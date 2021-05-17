Juanita H. Nixon, of Goochland, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 7. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon P. and Bessie L. Henderson of Farmville and her step grandson, Lucas C. Nixon of Rockingham, North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Nixon; sons, Nick (Michelle), Darryl (Melissa) and Brian (Tracy); stepson, Scott (Donna); six grandchildren, Chip, Tia, Trace, Liz, Miller and Mason; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Gabbi and Harper; one sister, Jackie; one brother, Greg (Gail); extended family and a host of friends.

She loved her grandchildren and sports. She was a walking angel and a stranger to no one. She will be missed by many. A special thanks to her dear friend, Beverly Duvall.

A memorial service will be held May 27, 11 a.m., at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA. The service will be live-streamed at hopechurchrva.com/live.