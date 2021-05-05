High Bridge plans 5K run

High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race Saturday, June 5.

The out-and-back course starts at the Camp Paradise parking area and is well known for being fast and flat.

The top three finishers in each age category will receive custom place awards in addition to the black nickel finisher medal awarded to all participants. The top overall male and female finishers will also receive a free weekend cabin stay in a Virginia State Park.

Racers of all skill levels are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Friends of High Bridge Trail. Parking fees apply.

For more information or to register, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Rice/NationalTrailsDay5k.