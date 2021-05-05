Herald staff wins 20 VPA awards

The Farmville Herald won a total of 20 awards in the 2020 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest.

The advertising staff of Advertising Director Jackie Newman, Marketing Consultant Debbie Evans and Director of Operations Staci Bridge won six first-place awards, a second place and two third-place honors.

The news staff won three first-place awards, three second-place awards and five third-place honors.

News winners included Titus Mohler for his sports photo of the Buckingham Knights celebrating a playoff win. Roger Watson won first place in column writing. Alexa Massey was second in public safety writing, and Crystal Vandegrift won third place for her photos and story about the blessings of the animals service. Emily Hollingsworth won third place for the Imagine Farmville series. The entire staff won third place in editorial writing.

The Herald newsroom won seven VPA awards in 2019.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by your peers, and every year we look forward the annual VPA awards ceremony. Due to COVID-19, this year’s awards were again held virtually over a period of four days,” Farmville Herald Publisher Betty Ramsey said. “It was very rewarding to see this team win a combined 20 awards in news and advertising.

“Leading our newsroom is Editor Roger Watson who brings a wealth of experience with him — it’s no surprise that the number of news awards have increased under his leadership. Watson, former Sports Editor Titus Mohler and reporters Crystal Vandegrift and Alexa Massey are so deserving of these awards.

“Advertising Director Jackie Newman and Marketing Consultant Debbie Evans always put our customers first. We know our customers get results because they tell us time and time again, but it is good to see that the time and effort that goes into developing thoughtful and powerful marketing programs is also recognized by our peers. Congratulations to this dynamic duo!

“Making up the rest of this team are Customer Service Manager Regina Caraway, Pressman Jeff Thomas and Assistant Pressman Andy Bridge.

“I’m so proud of the good work this team continues to do, and it’s an honor to be a part of this team.”