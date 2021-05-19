H-SC soccer coaches honored

The Hampden-Sydney Soccer coaching staff has been selected as the United Soccer Coaches South Atlantic Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.

Head Coach Tommy DiNuzzo and staff will be recognized at the College Coaches Awards Ceremony, which will be made available to view online as a digital event beginning June 30.

In addition, the staff has been placed on the ballot for United Soccer Coaches National Staff of the Year consideration.

The Tigers broke multiple records this spring. The Tigers’ 24 game unbeaten streak dating back to September 14, 2019 broke the previous ODAC record of 21 set by Virginia Wesleyan back during the 1994-95 season. This also marked the first year that the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. For the second year in a row, H-SC earned the No. 1 seed in the ODAC Tournament; the only two times in team history.