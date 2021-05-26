H-SC announces 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

Hampden-Sydney College has announced its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The 34th class of honorees will include three-time lacrosse All-American Chris Biddison ’03, Football All-American Trevor Ikwild ’11, four-time ODAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year William Moss ’10, and three-time All-ODAC Football standout Corey Sedlar ’10.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept.18, at 11 a.m. in Snyder Hall at the Kirk Athletic Center.

Chris Biddison (Baltimore, Maryland) was a three-time United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-American (2001-03) defenseman for the Tigers. He was named a 2002 First Team All-American, one of only five First Team All-Americans in program history, while earning Second Team honors in 2003 and honorable mention honors in 2001. Biddison was a three-time First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) selection (2001-03), helping H-SC win the 2001 ODAC Championship as the Garnet and Grey advanced to three NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals (2001-03). He helped the program to a four-year overall record of 44-16, including 20-4 in the ODAC-the Tigers going 17-1 in the ODAC over his final three seasons.

Trevor Ikwild (Philomont) was a 2010 D3football.com Second Team All-American and First Team All-Region linebacker for the Tigers. He was a two-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team in 2010 when he was named the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, while a Second Team selection in 2009. Trevor was a four-year team member and three-year starter with 301 career tackles, including 27.5 for loss, three sacks, five interceptions and 20 pass breakups. He helped the program to a four-year record of 35-8, including 20-4 in the ODAC, winning two ODAC Championships (2007, 2009) and making two NCAA playoff appearances.

William Moss (Fredericksburg) was a four-time ODAC Player of the Year (2007-10) and First Team All-ODAC honoree at number one singles for the Tigers. He was also the 2010 Harry G. “Doc” Jopson Scholar-Athlete Award winner as the ODAC’s top male student-athlete, while a two-time ODAC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2009-10), and the 2007 ODAC Rookie of the Year. Moss compiled a career ODAC singles record of 31-1, while his 46 career singles wins-all at number one, which is tops all-time-rank fourth overall all-time, and his 48 career doubles wins rank fifth all-time. A four-time team co-captain, he was the 2010 Gammon Cup Winner, served as Chairman of the H-SC Honor Court and was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Will helped the program to a four-year record of 53-19, including 30-6 in the ODAC-the Tigers going 25-2 in the ODAC over his final three seasons.

Corey Sedlar (Richmond) was a 2009 D3football.com Third Team All-Region quarterback for the Tigers. He was a three-time All-ODAC selection, including First Team in 2009, and Second Team in 2007 and 2008. Corey holds school records for career passing yards (10,209) and completions (816), and single-game passing yards (522), and ranks third in career touchdown passes (78), single-season passing yards (3,601) and single-season touchdowns (31). He led the ODAC in passing yards per game (289.3) and total offense (284.5) as a senior in 2009. Sedlar helped the program to a three-year record of 26-6 as a starter (2007-09), including 15-3 in the ODAC, winning two ODAC Championships (2007, 2009) and making two NCAA playoff appearances.

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1988 and is designed to honor men who have made outstanding contributions to Hampden-Sydney athletics and have helped bring recognition, honor, excellence and distinction to the college and its intercollegiate athletics program. Members are selected annually by the Hall of Fame Committee from nominations submitted by alumni and friends of the College.

The induction ceremony for the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will take place Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in Snyder Hall at the Kirk Athletic Center. The 33rd class of honorees’ induction was postponed last fall due to COVID-19.

The 2020 and the 2021 classes will be recognized at halftime of the home football game against Shenandoah University on Saturday, Sept. 18, a contest scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.