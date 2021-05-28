Are you stuck in a life rut? Are you methodically going along with very little vision?

In Isaiah 43 we see a picture of how God restores His people. “Behold I will do something new, now it will spring forth; will you not be aware of it? I will even make a roadway in the wilderness, Rivers in the desert.” Verse 19 is full of life and vitality. But perhaps the most important part of this verse are the first four words, “Behold, I will do.”

A genuine new work in your life will begin with God entering your private world, a place in your heart where God can meet you and change your life forever.

Verse 11 reminds us that God is our Savior. God is able to redeem you. A redeemer pays your spiritual debt, forgiving your sins. Verse 18 tells us that God doesn’t want us to live in the past, constantly defeated by past failures and mistakes or reliving the past because this is your only experience of happiness. God wants to do something new; will you not be aware of it? A roadway in the wilderness is unusual. A river in your desert is a miracle. Would you be willing to leave your rut, the security of familiarity? Are you willing to place your faith in Jesus Christ to be not only your Savior but also your Lord? Are you willing to give personal sovereignty over to a new controller, God?

Today, God is raising up a generation of people who are not going to be defeated by the past but only grow and mature from it.

Men and women who will surrender self and embrace the call of God upon their lives. Lives set apart for the glory of God rather than lovers of self or the praise of men over the wisdom and grace of God.

Would you be willing to join this mighty work of God? Repentance to God is still just a prayer away. May the new work of God shed a different light on the wonderful opportunities you have been overlooking every day. A new day has dawned for you. It always starts with God’s will. May our faith in the Lord grow stronger, and may our journey be fruitful and full of life!

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.