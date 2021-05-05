GO Virginia plans input sessions

GO Virginia Region 3 recently announced a series of Stakeholder Input Sessions as part of the 2021 update of its Growth and Diversification Plan.

Members of the public are invited to participate in Zoom sessions where they will have the opportunity to provide input for the 2021 update to the GO Virginia Region 3 Growth and Diversification Plan.

These meetings will serve to foster greater regional collaboration by bringing together leaders from across the region, including those in business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community representatives.

Interested parties may register for any or all sessions; registration is limited to 35 for each session, so early registration is important. Before the sessions, registrants are encouraged to review the information about the region’s priorities and outcomes at https://govirginia3.org/resources/diversification-plan/.

Sessions will include an emphasis on one of the four strategic investment sectors (workforce, entrepreneurship, scale-up and commercialization, and business-ready sites). Each session will last approximately 90 minutes. For questions, please contact Nancy Pool at nancy_pool@comcast.net.

“As our region continues to see successes in new and expanding business development and entrepreneurial support, we know that there are promising partnerships that could be supported by GO Virginia funding. These input sessions will help guide our council’s investments over the next few years,” Randy Lail, Region 3 council chairman said. “We are eager to receive input as it relates to the strategic investment areas of workforce, entrepreneurship, scale-up and commercialization, and business-ready sites.”

Registered participants will have the opportunity to hear directly from GO Virginia Region 3 leaders about the outcomes of investments made in Region 3 from its inception in 2017 until now. The full schedule of the Region 3 Stakeholder Input Sessions can be found here: https://govirginia3.org/growth-diversification-plan-input-sessions/.

Session Schedule

To register, go to https://govirginia3.org/growth-diversification-plan-input-sessions/.

Wednesday, May 26, 10:30 a.m.: Session 1 – Talent & Workforce

Wednesday, May 26, 2:30 p.m.: Session 2 – Business-Ready Sites

Friday, May 28, 9 a.m.: Session 3 – Scale-Up/Commercialization

Thursday, June 10, 10 a.m.: Session 4 – Entrepreneurship

Thursday, June 24, 2 p.m.: Session 5 – All Topics

Wednesday, June 30, 2 p.m.: Session 6 – Recap and Results