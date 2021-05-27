Garden Club gets together again

The members of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club met at Charley’s Waterfront Café Tuesday, May 18. Following the luncheon and the annual business meeting, members shared fun and laughter playing “Yankee Swap” and visiting. It was the first indoor meeting the club had held in more than a year due to COVID-19. Pictured from the left are, seated, Judy O’Steen, Vicki Morris, Becky Kelly, Melanie Anderson and Dr. Barbara Smith. Standing: standing, Brenda Puryear, Helen Smith, Catherine Clark, Suzanne Anderson, Emma Batts, Frankie Sandford and Betty Coleman.