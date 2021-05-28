May 28, 2021

  • 70°

French named to Piedmont University dean’s list

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

William French of Cumberland has been named to the Piedmont University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 grade point average.

Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections