‘Food Lion To Go’ coming soon

The Farmville Food Lion is set to begin offering grocery pickup options.

Shoppers received a hint of what’s to come after four “Food Lion To Go” logos were painted onto parking spots in the grocery store’s parking lot this week.

A Friday, May 28, press release confirmed Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery services to the Farmville location beginning June 28.

The release said customers will be able to confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the company’s app. Shoppers can place their order online and pick up their groceries on the same day or up to seven days in advance without ever having to enter the store. A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until the customer arrives. The worker then loads the order into the customer’s vehicle.

The service will be available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Customers can also link their Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account in order to use digital coupons and redeem Shop & Earn MVP rewards program savings.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” K.C. Cox, Farmville store manager at Food Lion, said. “We want to give local Farmville neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”