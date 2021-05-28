Dust off your swim trunks: the pool is open

The COVID-19 pandemic robbed the community of any sense of normalcy over the last year, including that crisp, refreshing sensation of jumping into a pool on a hot summer day.

All local pools were closed last season due to problems ranging from maintenance issues to health concerns spurred on by the coronavirus, but locals should consider dusting off their swim trunks and floaties.

The Fuqua Pool located at Fuqua School in Farmville is reopening this year after being closed the summer of 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The pool will be open daily starting May 29 until Aug. 8 at which point the location will only open weekends through Labor Day.

The pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. The daily rate is $8 for adults and $7 for students. Entry is free for children age 2 and under.

The swimming pool at the Farmville Municipal Golf Course will remain closed for the 2021 season after Town of Farmville officials agreed last summer to close the site due to several issues that could cost as much as $30,000 to fix.

Officials confirmed Friday, May 28, no further discussion has been held on what the next step will be regarding fixing the pool.

Thursday, May 27, Eastern Region VA State Parks Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Andrew Sporrer noted that while pools at Virginia state parks will be closed for the 2021 season, guests will still be able to enjoy swimming at park beaches.

“The uncertain nature of changing social gathering restrictions pushed us beyond the needed timeline for hiring and training lifeguards and operations staff necessary to open pools and aquatic centers,” Sporrer said.

According to Sporrer, beaches at Bear Creek Lake, Twin Lakes and Holliday Lake are all currently open for unguarded swimming. The only fee associated with the beaches is a parking fee of $7 per car. Boat rentals are also available but will vary by park.