Crews battle structure fire on South Airport Road

Crews responded in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 13, to a structure fire in the 400 block of South Airport Road in Farmville.

According to Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department (RDVFD) Fire Chief Paul Adkins, RDVFD crews were dispatched at 1:36 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

First arriving personnel advised heavy smoke was showing from the roof of the home, and crews later discovered flames were coming through the top of the structure.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and knocked the fire down with approximately 500 gallons of water, working on scene for approximately three hours before returning to service. More than 20 volunteers responded to the incident, which Adkins said is believed to have started from a wood stove.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

Farmville Volunteer Fire Department, Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department and Cumberland County Fire and EMS joined Randolph in battling the fire.