Carroll Conway Gathright III, 74 of Buckingham County, passed away on May 6.

He was a standout high school athlete, a 2019 Lee-Davis High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and past Commander of VFW Post 8446 in Buckingham. After a distinguished career with AT&T/Lucent Technologies, he retired to his beloved Mountain View Farm. He was an ardent patriot, avid outdoorsman, a purveyor of hunting stories and breeder of fine CTDKC registered turkey dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Christiane; daughters, Emily Purdum (Josh) and Sarah Gathright; grandchildren Gabrielle, Kameryn, Olivia and Leila; his sister, Rebecca Hedrick (Stephen); brother, William Gathright (Netti); his niece and nephews; along with the rest of his family and friends.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.