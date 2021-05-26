Buckingham tops Nottoway 9-1

The Buckingham High School baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 9-1 win over Nottoway Tuesday, May 25.

The Knights put the game away early on their home field with two runs in the first, five in the second and another in third inning to grab a quick 8-0 lead after three innings.

While the Buckingham offense was putting runs on the board, starting pitcher Justin Gunter was mowing down the Cougars at the plate. Gunter struck out six of the first 10 batters without allowing a hit in three innings of work.

Nottoway’s lone run came without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning. A hit batter combined with a base on balls, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to score the Cougars’ lone run of the game. Buckingham held Nottoway to only one hit on the day.

Lead-off batter Matthew Davis led the Buckingham offense with a three of five performance at the plate. He also scored two runs. Cameron Newton, Cameron Taylor, Camden Allen and Amari Toney each had a hit for the Knights who improved their overall record to 8-1.

The Knights will finish up the regular season with a game at home Thursday at 5 p.m. against Goochland followed by the regular season finale Tuesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. against Lunenburg.