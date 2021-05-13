Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Keith E. Albertson; exec et al to Catherine Joy Albertson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Jesse R. Austin to Mill Valley Land Company LLC, 91.98 AC, Curdsville District. $250,000.

• Douglas Baber to Crystal Annette Baber. Deed Gift.

• Janet Bates to Jessica Brown. Deed Gift.

• Janet Bates to Karl G. Brown Jr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• James L. Blanks to Vernon Hays; et ux. 5.0 AC, Marshall District. $12,900.

• Lisa Bogan to James Eugene Clowry. Deed Gift.

• Steven R. Bol; Tr et al to Gideon K. Riehl, 19.563 AC, Curdsville District. $65,000.

• Buckingham Partners LLC to Timothy M. Shockley; et ux, 7.90 AC, James River District. $31,000.

• Ida Frances Bueno to Lee Banks; et al, 9.97 AC, Francisco District. $17,500.

• Wendy L. Cline to Jeffrey Sean Parr; et ux, 6.503 AC. $261,850.

• Bobby J. Davis; et ux to Taggart Island LLC, 11.5 AC, Slate River District. $265,000.

• Jeannie Monique Gambles to Throckmorton Properties LLC, 2.01 AC, James River District. $11,000.

• Richard B. Gordon to Ike Y. Yoder; et ux, 10.61 AC, Francisco District. $45,000.

• Mary Helen W Gowin to Kish G. Heslip. Deed Gift.

• Gwenda Faye P. Green; et al to Michael Darryl Nixon, 47.65 AC, Slate River District. $60,000.

• Frances A. Haggarty to Paul E. Small; et ux, 2.00 AC, Francisco District. $20,000.

• Phillip K. Hinkley to Elizabeth E. McWane, 3.00 AC, Francisco District. $90,000.

• Linda S. Hopkins to Jamie F. Hopkins. Deed Gift.

• Hunt’s Creek Enterprises LLC to Jonathan Z. King Jr.; et al. Deed Gift.

• David Ray Jamerson to Tonya L. Branch. Deed Gift.

• John M. Jones; et al to North River Traditions LLC, 3.75 AC, Maysville District. $45,000.

• Marjorie W. Jones to Marjorie E. Jones. Deed Gift.

• Sunny G. Katz; et al to Christina Besendorfer, 5.17 AC, Marshall District. $17,000.

• Frankie R. Large Jr.; et ux to E. E. Talbott Jr.; et ux, 34.110 AC, Slate River District. $88,284.87.

• Frankie R. Large Jr.; et ux to Betty P. Brandt, 22.905 AC, Slate River District. $59,553.

• Bryony J. Marshall to John Robert Whitley, 11.2 AC, Slate River District. $380,000.

• Patricia Anne Mayhew; et al to Clarence A. Christian; Jr.; et ux, 2.94 AC. $219,500.

• Monticello Forest LLC to VIP Hackett LLC, 493.84 AC, James River District. $750,300.

• Jennifer S. Whitten Morris; et to Michael J. Cerruti; Tr et al, 20.0 AC, Slate River District. $50,000.

• Robert L. Muscolino Jr.; et al to Thomas Wonders; et al, 46.465 AC, Maysville District. $79,900.

• Jerry L. Nixon; et ux to Jerry L. Nixon Jr.; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Pardee Virginia Timber 2 LLC to Stephen W. Worrell; et ux, 15.18 AC, Slate River District. $36,000.

• Joseph Bruce Peachey; et ux to Earl L. Wolf Jr., 2.50 AC, Curdsville District. $150,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr. to Virginia Timberland Partners LLC, 106.361 AC, 111.456 AC, James River District. $319,535.

• Langston B. Powell Jr. to Michael John Beydler; et ux, 1.86 AC, .25 AC, Maysville District. $15,000.

• Pamela Renee Ragland to Charles Mark Hilgenhold, 28.22 AC, Slate River District. $65,000.

• Robert W. Rudd; et ux to Zachory D. Chambers. $163,170.

• Celina E. Schumucker to Maeve J. O’Neill, 5.83 AC. $310,000.

• Richard L. Shepperd III to Richard L. Shepard III; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Mary Kay Shores; et al to Stephen S. Amato, 17.0 AC, Slate River District. $118,100.

• SJ Conner and Sons Inc. to Brandon L. Shanks; et ux, 2.76 AC, Maysville District. $19,500.

• Daina R. Slocum to William Paul Gordon; et al, 2.213 AC, Slate River District. $184,000.

• Paul E. Small; et ux to Paul E. Small; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Monroe Dennis Spencer Jr. et to Michael John Beydler, 1.008 AC, Maysville District $103,000.

• Lawrence Wade Stimpson Jr.; et to Renata Monique Chambers, 2.46 AC, 2.46 AC, Curdsville District. $135,000.

• Jeffrey W. Sweeney; et al to Jeffrey W. Sweeney; et al. Deed Gift.

• Priscilla Thomas to Benjamin Yamaski; et al, 4.46 AC, Maysville District. $270,000.

• Thomas D. Tompkins to Jason A. William, 5.45 AC, Curdsville District. $27,250.

• Wayne L. Tyler; et al to Steven Miller Lann, 7.25 AC, Maysville District. $14,000.

• Michael E. Walker to Gage C. Harper, 27.455 AC, James River District. $40,000.

• Walton Creek Farm LLC to Keith N. Cook; et ux, 102.03 AC, Slate River District. $425,000.

• John David Wanamaker to Kurt Karger Heasley; et ux, 15.13 AC, James River District. $147,500.

• WCB Constucton Inc. to STC Investments Inc., 2.891 AC, 2.871 AC, 2.658 AC, 2.721 AC, 269.79 AC, 1.57 AC, James River District. $250,000.

• Florence Rose White to Laura Rose. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Ann Wightman; et al to Juan Zavala; et ux, 2.48 AC, James River District. $15,000.

• Stephen William Worrel Jr.; et to Stephen William Worrel Jr.; et. Deed Gift.