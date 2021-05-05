Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of February. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Marcus Austin to Larry Eubanks Jr; et al, 4.30 AC, Slate River District. $68,300.

• John W. Banton to Jason C. Catlett, 2.62 AC, James River District. $27,500.

• James L. Blanks to Throckmorton Properties LLC, 2.94 AC, James River District. $17,900.

• Barbara Rush Boley to Patrick Boley. Deed Gift.

• Gaynelle M. Booker to Lorie Test, 1.010 AC, Marshall District. $139,000.

• Lionel Bowles; et al to Robin Perkins-Bowles. Deed Gift.

• Anthony C. Caldwell; et ux to Stephen E. Biggs; et ux, 13.70 AC, Slate River District $300,000.

• Catlett Land Company LLC; et a to Charles E. Allen Jr., 5.01 AC, Curdsville District. $27,500.

• Malinda Jean Childs; et al to Vanessa D. Black, 21.06 AC, James River District. $17,918.

• CMH Homes Inc. to John C. Cantrell, .495 AC, Francisco District. $ 2,500.

• CMH Homes Inc. to Billie Jean Glover, 4.017 AC, Curdsville District. $160,000.

• CMH Homes Inc. to Paul O. White; et ux, Lot 2 of 3.272 AC. $169,000.

• CMH Homes Inc. to Krystal Richardson; et ux, Lot 2 of 3.272 AC. $160,842.

• Linda L. Craft to Stevie A. Stoltzfus; et al, 32.5 AC, 3.0 AC, Maysville District. $185,000.

• Mitchell W. Crickenberger; et to Andrew G. Jamerson; et ux, 7.49 AC, Maysville District. $250,000.

• Varnzell Deshazor; et al to Morning Rose LLC, 6.23 AC, Slate River District. $35,000.

• Betty W. Eldridge to Joshua Andrew Wootton, 15.02 AC, Francisco District. $15,000.

• Sandra K Tarbell Elliott; et to Amos K. Stolzfus, 31.4 AC, Maysville District. $46,000.

• Milton H. Feagans Jr. to Mark A. Shafer; et ux , 21 AC, 13.651 AC, 14.59 AC, James River District. $260,000.

• Frisby Creek Farm LLC to Frankie R. Large Jr.; et al, 78.9 AC, James River District. $120,000.

• Charles W. Hickey; et al to Christopher Anthony Dennis; et, 54.3 AC, Slate River District. $685,000.

• Edna M. Hughes; et al to Edna M Hughes; et al. Deed Gift.

• Emily Johnson; et al to Misty Maiden, 5.5 AC. $149,000.

• Andrew T. Jones; et ux to Lesie Robinette; et al, 5.656 AC, Curdsville District. $184,900.

• Michael B. Jones; Tr et al to Gary Willoughby; et ux, Marshall District. $27,000.

• Kevin J. Keough; et ux to Woodhaven Farm South LLC. Deed Gift.

• John D. Kitchen Jr. to Danielle Brooke Lesueur, 31.51 AC, 8.94 AC, Curdsville District. $40,000.

• Land of the Pines LLC to Wingo Land Livestock Company LLC , 316 AC less and except .13 AC, .60 AC, 157 AC, 196 AC, Francisco District. $270,000.

• Ben Lapp to William W. Stewart; et ux, 1.558 AC, Francisco District. $240,000.

• Lofton Leasing LLC to Four Fifty Five LLC. Deed Gift.

• Judith E. Long; Tr et al to Karen Godlewskie Morris, 7.935 AC, Marshall District. $70,000.

• Lonnie Inc to Steven Rann; et ux, 188.10 AC, James River District. $225,000.

• Cynthia M. Maxey to Harry S. Leist; et ux, 8.02 AC, Slate River District. $135,000.

• Shawn B. Mullins; et ux to Shawn B. Mullins; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Tory H. Nicks; et ux to Coonwill LLC, 18.28 AC, James River District. $47,000.

• Pardee Virginia Timber 2 LLC to Sylvester Cristo; et ux, 58.98 AC, Maysville District. $100,000.

• Joseph Darrell Patterson to Joseph Darrell Patterson. Deed Gift.

• Pearson Construction Inc. to H Curtis Pearson Jr., 106.361 AC, James River District. $183,446. 10.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al to James O. Radford; et ux. 19.179 AC, Slate River District. $78,000.

• H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et ux to Pearson Construction INC, 97.498 AC, James River District. $183,446.10.

• Spencer T. Pushard; et ux to Spencer T. Pushard; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Walter E. Saxon III to Victoria Meacom, .87 AC, Maysville District. $175,500.

• Jordan M. Sprouse to Elbon Sprouse; et al, 12.05 AC, Maysville District. $227,000.

• David W. Steinberg; et ux to Parker Williams; et al, 3.18 AC, .056 AC, James River District. $159,000.

• William David Turman; et al to H Curtis Pearson Jr.; et al, 83.6 AC, James River District. $150,000.

• Darrell Franklin Tyree to Enyap Land & Realty LLC. Deed Gift.

• Larry Eugene Witt II; et ux to Jeremy L. Witt; et ux. Deed Gift.