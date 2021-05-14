Browns Chapel to host benefit gospel sing

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less. Attendees must remain socially distanced and must wear a mask. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and the surrounding counties about the serious impact the proposed mega landfill will have on the area.

Browns Chapel, located north of Dillwyn on Gravel Hill Road, will host a benefit gospel sing and barbecue dinner Saturday, May 22, beginning at 4 p.m. to raise funds for a mission trip to Matoaka, West Virginia. Gospel music at its best will feature Barry Snoddy, Chris Lewis and Tommy and Debbie England, all of Buckingham. Dinner will include barbecue, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage all for a donation. All are welcome to attend this great event.

Our sympathy is extended to the Taylor family of Dillwyn. Temple Pauline Branch Taylor, age 75, of Dillwyn, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Patsy Miles of Cumberland and Dean Catlett of New Canton both have birthdays Saturday, May 15.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to our dear friends in Christ, Wayne and Bonnie Williams of Arvonia on Wednesday, May 19.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host in-house services Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also, attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation invite all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, invites you to join them for morning worship services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Remember to socially distance and wear a face mask.

Victory Baptist Church, located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs, is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invite all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283-4657.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.