May 14, 2021

  • 52°

Benchmark Community Bank is ‘Looking Our Best’

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the “Looking Our Best Award” to Benchmark Community Bank Tuesday, May 11, at their midtown location in Farmville. From left are Danielle Jones, Ruth Horse, Robert Foley, Lisa Shepherd, Ellen Allen, Cheryl Gee, LeAnne Emert, Joy Stump, Anne Tyler Paulek, Kerry Mossler and Sinclair Bryden.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections