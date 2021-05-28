Beef and commodity trends updated

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on May 21.

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly steady to $4 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales $1 to $15 higher. Slaughter cows $3 to $7 higher. Wheat 27 cents lower, new crop 27 cents lower. Corn mostly 10 cents lower, new crop six cents lower. Soybeans mostly 51 cents lower, new crop 29 cents lower.

State Graded Feeder Steers,

Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $141-$173, average $154.61

500-600 lbs. $130-$167, average $151.90

600-700 lbs. $120-$157, average $142.46

700-800 lbs. $104-$134, average $131.57

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $110-$137, average $128.09

500-600 lbs. $105-$126, average $122.43

600-700 lbs. $101-$124, average $114.08

700-800 lbs. $94-$132.50, average $117.87

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs., $46-$77, average $65.94

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs., $64-$79, average $71.23

Wheat

Eastern Shore new crop $6.10-$6.30; Middle Peninsula $6.65, new crop $6.65; Norfolk new crop $6.75; Richmond-Petersburg new crop $6.40; Roanoke $7, new crop $7; Wakefield new crop $6.75.

Corn

Eastern Shore $6.90-$7.10, new crop $5.52; Harrisonburg $7.30-$7.45, new crop $6.12-$6.22; Middle Peninsula new crop $5.47; Norfolk new crop $5.42- $5.72; Richmond-Petersburg $6.90, new crop $5.87; Wakefield $6.95-$7.15, new crop $5.72-$6.12.

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $14.58-$15.33, new crop $13.08- $13.23; Harrisonburg $14.95, new crop $13.08; Middle Peninsula $15.78, new crop $13.38; Norfolk $15.68, new crop $13.48-$13.78; Richmond-Petersburg new crop $13.53-$13.58; Wakefield $15.48-$15.68, new crop $13.73.

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.